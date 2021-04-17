"Stop the Abuse Fair" held to support TESSA in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local martial arts studio is helping women arm themselves against predators, enlight of sexual assault awareness month.

The First Strike Krav Maga studio in Colorado Springs held several self defense classes Saturday, as part of its "Stop the Abuse Fair."

The students learned how to use everyday items like phones, pencils, and sharpies, as weapons in case they need to defend themselves.

"One of the things that I really strive for is not only teaching the techniques but teaching them it's okay to defend yourself," explained Sensei Ben Skee, instructor of the class.

All participants wore masks and the studio was disinfected after each session.

The money raised from the classes will go towards TESSA, a local domestic violence agency that supports victims in Southern Colorado.

"We kind of ease them into techniques and by the end of it everyone seems to be having fun but they also feel a lot more confident in their defense," Skee said.

For more information, click here.