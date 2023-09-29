'Stop all this madness,' Colorado Springs people react to possible government shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS — People opinions in Colorado Springs are split on the looming shutdown in Washington DC.

"Thank you United States government, you suck," said one resident Kenneth Labossiere.

"Stop all this madness," said another Derek Gowdy.

Labossiere believes a shutdown will hurt people who rely on federal support like him. "It's stupid, you know, can't we all make, can't we all get along, I'm hurt and as a social security person, I'm worried."

Gowdy said a shutdown is needed to force Congress to deliver a budget. "Figure out a budget that doesn't require sending money to Ukraine and worry about the American People man, it's kind of common sense."

There's some in the middle.

"We don't want the government to shutdown because we still want it to operate, but sometimes extreme measures are necessary to contain the significant spending that's happening, but I'm not sure shutdown is the right way to do it," said another resident Michael Kanumuri.

The US is $33 trillion in debt right now, according to the US Debt Clock. That's more than $250,000 for every taxpayer.

"It's not about the money it's about what we're going through, struggles, the human struggle and we're not taking care of each other in this country anymore," said Labossiere.

"Stop sending money to Ukraine, I think they should worry about the American people, worry about us, we got people on the streets," said Gowdy.

The latest poll from Monmouth University says nearly 75% of Americans disapprove of what congress is currently doing. The same poll shows 64% of all Americans want both sides to reach a deal.

"If we all talk together and we all get together, no matter what side you're on, things can get done like it used to be when I was a little kid," said Labossiere.

"I think that yeah, they should come together and talk and not bicker and cut others down, that's not solving anything," said Gowdy.

The people I spoke with agree on one thing, disappointment in lawmakers in DC. The Pew Research Center said Congress hasn't created and passed a budget on time since 1997.

