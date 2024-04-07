Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Stolen vehicle crashed into a tree and intentionally set on fire

fire
Storyblocks
bonfire lit on easter saturday
fire
Posted at 2:48 PM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 16:51:46-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to Colorado Springs Police, around 3:45 a.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to 4900 Spotted Horse Drive to investigate a car crash and car fire.

Upon getting to the scene, officers found a stolen car that had been crashed into a tree and intentionally set on fire.

The unknown suspects had fled before CSPD and the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived.

CSFD extingusihed the fire.

No other property was damaged as a result of this incident. No injuries have been reported.

CSPD Regional Explosives Unit has been notified of this incident.

____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App