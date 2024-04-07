Stolen vehicle crashed into a tree and intentionally set on fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to Colorado Springs Police, around 3:45 a.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to 4900 Spotted Horse Drive to investigate a car crash and car fire.

Upon getting to the scene, officers found a stolen car that had been crashed into a tree and intentionally set on fire.

The unknown suspects had fled before CSPD and the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived.

CSFD extingusihed the fire.

No other property was damaged as a result of this incident. No injuries have been reported.

CSPD Regional Explosives Unit has been notified of this incident.

