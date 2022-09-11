Stolen car suspect flees local Auto Zone

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday morning, employees at the local Auto Zone on East Platte Ave and East Boulder found a car running in the parking lot with someone sleeping inside. They called the Colorado Springs Police Department who discovered the car had actually been stolen.

Officers attempted to contact the driver over a loudspeaker to open the door but the driver did not respond. Officers then approached the vehicle and had to break the passenger window to see if the driver needed medical assistance.

The driver then woke up and attempted to drive away by backing up but crashed through a concrete barrier. The driver then drove around the non-contact block that officers had set up, hit a police cruiser, and fled away heading west on Platte Ave. The suspect is described as a white male. No further updates from CSPD at this time.

A video by Serena Anderson shows the moment when the vehicle fled the scene. The car appears to be a mid-2000s black Dodge Challenger. Anyone with information should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.

_____

