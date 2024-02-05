Stevie Nicks adding Ball Arena in Denver to just-announced 12 additional tour dates in 2024

DENVER – Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nick is adding 12 additional stops to her 2024 tour, and one of those stops will be Denver’s Ball Arena on May 30.

Nicks, fresh off an enormously successful 2023 tour will stop in St. Louis, Mo.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Salt Lake City, Utah, before stopping in Ball Arena.

Pre-sale tickets for the newly added dates will go live starting this Thursday, with general sales beginning Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased here.

Can’t make it to the Denver show? Here’s the full list of her tour in 2024:



Sat., Feb. 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Mark G Etess Arena

Wed., Feb. 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sat., Feb. 17 – Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Wed., Feb. 21 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sat., Feb. 24 – Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live^

Wed., Feb. 28 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sun., March 3 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Wed., March 6 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Sat., March 9 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium*

Sat., May 4 — Charlotte, NC — Lovin’ Life Music Fest — First Ward Park+

Tue., May 7 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – JUST ADDED

Fri., May 10 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino and Resort^ – JUST ADDED

Tue., May 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – JUST ADDED

Sat., May 18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center – JUST ADDED

Tue., May 21 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Resort and Casino – JUST ADDED

Fri., May 24 — Napa, CA — BottleRock Festival — Napa Valley Expo+

Mon., May 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center – JUST ADDED

Thu., May 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – JUST ADDED

Tue., June 4 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – JUST ADDED

Sun., June 9 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun – JUST ADDED

Wed., June 12 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena – JUST ADDED

Sat., June 15 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium – JUST ADDED

Tue., June 18 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena – JUST ADDED

Fri., June 21 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field*

^Not a Live Nation Date

*With Billy Joel

+Festival Date

Other big-name artists coming to the Mile High City in 2024 include Madonna and Bad Bunny in March, Tim McGraw in April, Zach Bryan in June, Olivia Rodrigo in July, and the Foo Fighters in August.