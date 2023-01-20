Stephen Varela sworn in as newest member of State Board of Education

PUEBLO, CO — The newest member of the Colorado State Board of Education was sworn in on Thursday.

Stephen Varela of Pueblo will represent Congressional District 3. Varela was appointed by the Republican Party Congressional District 3 Vacancy Committee to fill a position left open by outgoing board member Joyce Rankin.

Stephen Varela ran for Senate District 3 in last November's mid-term elections and lost.

A military veteran, Varela was the previous board president of the Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy in Pueblo.

Varela's time at Chavez Huerta was not met without controversy, as teachers and employees called for the resignation of Varela and CEO Hal Stevens over terminations that took place under their leadership.

Varela has four children ranging from 7-15 years old attending schools in Pueblo. Varela will serve on the Colorado State Board of Education until November of 2024.

The seat will then be up for election for the remainder of the term ending in 2027.

