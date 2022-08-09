SteelCity Barbers & Styling in Pueblo offering free haircuts for kids

PUEBLO — As students head back to school this year, members of the community are doing their part to make the transition a bit easier.

SteelCity Barbers & Styling in Pueblo will be giving away free backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts for kids tomorrow from 4 PM - 6 PM.

"It feels great to help out the community. We love the kids here and community is a big part of the barbershop so we give back by doing this every year, it's something to look forward to" said barber John Tafoya.

The event is first come, first serve, Wednesday, August 10th from 4 PM to 6 PM.

More information can be found by calling StealCity Barbers & Styling or going to their Facebook page.

