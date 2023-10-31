Staying safe while trick-or-treating in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tonight, many children will be hitting the streets for candy and fun. However, there are some safety measures you can take to make sure you and your family are safe tonight.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, the risk of pedestrian fatalities is 43 percent higher on Halloween than on any other night. Colorado Springs Police tell me the first step to being safe tonight is planning. Ensure you have a route planned for your child and that an adult accompanies younger children.

Also, set a curfew for older children. It can be hard to see some pedestrians who are out on Halloween. Colorado Springs Police want to remind all of us to be on alert tonight. If you are driving through residential areas with many trick-or-treaters, keep a window down. Listen for anyone who might be trying to cross the street. Police say if you’re out walking tonight, watch out for cars and keep a close eye on your child.

“It’s dark out and there are a lot of kids, a lot of parents, on the roadway, on the sidewalks, crossing driveways, we’re looking for things that are going to hurt us, which is going to be other vehicles. So, making sure that we’re slowing down, making sure that you’re visible. If you’re trick or treating let’s worry about carrying a flashlight,” said Brian Corrado, a Colorado Springs police officer.

There are some things you can do to make your child’s costume have more visibility. Add reflective tape to costume or trick-or-treat bags, use flame-resistant costumes, use face makeup inside of masks, and avoid long costumes you could trip over.

Also, make sure your pets stay inside. Police tell me pets often escape during trick-or-treating because people leave their doors open.

