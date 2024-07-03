Stay safe at Colorado parks by wearing a life jacket, says Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Know Before You Go

Colorado weather is unpredictable and can change at a moment's notice.



Choose your destination(s) based on the weather forecast

Choose your activities based on your skill level and safety gear

See what activities are available at each state park using the Colorado Parks Guide or the Park Finder Tool

Discover park events and classes on the CPW Events Calendar

Whatever you bring into the outdoors needs to be taken with you when you leave

Bring more water than you think you (and your pet) will need

Wear sunscreen. Use the free sunscreen stations at select state parks

Boating and River Safety

This year, the majority of water-related deaths occurred because people did not wear a life jacket.

According to CPW, there have been over 20 water-related fatalities in Colorado so far this year. In 2023 CPW tracked 32 water-related deaths, which was 12 less than in 2022. In 2021 there were 22 deaths and 34 deaths in 2020.

CPW officers are currently writing $100+ tickets for boaters and paddlers who are on the water without life jackets.

In order to stay safe while having fun on the water, CPW recommends the following safety tips:



Wear a life jacket

Dress accordingly to the cold temperature of the water to protect yourself from the dangers of cold water shock

Life jackets are required while on paddleboards and kayaks

Heavy rain or melting snow in nearby mountains can raise water levels quickly and without notice. You can check water flows at the Colorado's Decision Support Systems website

Only boat or paddle in conditions that you feel comfortable and confident paddling in

Boat and raft with a buddy, especially during high flows

If you're unsure how to navigate challenging water conditions, consider hiring a Colorado-licensed river outfitter

Be Careful with Fire

Despite parts of Colorado receiving high levels of moisture this year, drought conditions still impact whether campfires are allowed or restricted this summer.



Check the Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) website or app for active fire alerts, including wildfires and prescribed burns

Check fire restrictions or bans at the Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management Department of Public Safety website

Use designated campfire areas when allowed and available

When putting out fires, drown campfires with water until you can touch the embers

Never leave a campfire unattended

Keep Wildlife Wild

Summertime is a sensitive time for wildlife since many species can get more aggressive to protect their young. Cow elk and moose in particular become incredibly protective of their immobile newborns.

CPW has come out with the following safety tips to stay safe around wildlife this season:



Do not feed or approach young wildlife

Stay "bear aware" while on trails or camping

Keep dogs leashed to prevent them from chasing wildlife

If you see injured or sick wildlife, leave it alone and call your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office

