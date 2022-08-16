Stay In Your Lane campaign reminds drivers to stay out of crosswalks

Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to stay out of crosswalks. In the last three years, troopers issued 21 citations to motorists driving through crosswalks.

Troopers counted 63 additional related incidents of drivers failing to give pedestrians and bicyclists the right of way in a crosswalk, bicycle lane, or sidewalk. The past three years of traffic citations totaled 40% of tickets to Colorado drivers within 2021.

“We’re headed in the wrong direction Colorado,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “No matter if you are walking to your mailbox or going on a multi-mile bike ride. This is everyone’s issue because sooner or later, everyone is a pedestrian."

Teller County ranks 4th in terms of the top five counties for failing to yield to pedestrians and bicyclists with Jefferson County ranked as the top county for injury and fatal crashes involving a pedestrian or bicycle.

“Our data shows that during warmer months and congested times like the lunch hour through 8 p.m., crashes involving a pedestrian or bicyclist are much more likely,” explained Packard. “Whether driving downtown, through your neighborhood, or around popular areas, people need to stay alert while staying out of crosswalks and bike lanes. And now schools are coming back into session increasing the number of pedestrians during school start and end times.”

Colorado State Troopers are taking a low tolerance approach to lane violations. This effort is a part of their ongoing campaign called "Stay In Your Lane" which is designed to "remind people to monitor and control their lane position based on their current driving environment."

