Statewide traffic deaths surged to 20-year high in 2021, Colorado State Patrol data shows

DENVER – Deaths on Colorado roads surged last year to a 20-year high, according to data released by the Colorado State Patrol Thursday.

In 2021, Troopers investigating crashes that led to injuries or death around the state saw a spike in crashes caused by drivers leaving their line, both crossing over the center line or off the side of the road, a news release from the Colorado State Patrol states.

In all, investigators found a 30.6% increase in injury crashes caused by lane violations. More alarmingly, they found a 74% increase in traffic deaths due to lane violations in 2021.

“Conscious choices to drive distracted, drive under the influence and drive aggressively are resulting in fatal behaviors on our roads,” a CSP spokesperson said Thursday.

Per the CSP, these are the top five counties that had the largest quantity of deaths caused by crashes which committed lane violations:

1. El Paso County

2. Douglas County

3. Boulder County

4. Mesa County

5. Jefferson County

Data over a three-year period, from 2019-2021, showed Saturday was the deadliest day of the week for lane violation crashes with peak hours between 2 and 6 p.m.

“No amount of experience behind the wheel can prevent a tragedy when you don’t have the time or the awareness to react to another motorist, changing road conditions or unplanned hazard in your path,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol.