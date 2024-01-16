Statewide outage affects Colorado Divison of Motor Vehicle services Tuesday

DENVER, Colo. — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles was experiencing a statewide outage impacting many of its services.

The DMV says that a "technical error" caused the service outage but did not elaborate on what the error was.

In a notice posted to its website Tuesday, the Division of Motor Vehicles said the services below are what is being affected:



Online DMV services

Driver license and ID card services at state and county driver's license offices

MV Express Kiosk services

County Motor Vehicle Office services

DMV call centers

If you had an appointment scheduled for Tuesday, a DMV representative should reach out to reschedule your appointment.

The services were down for several hours Tuesday afternoon before being restored. Click here to stay up to date on the latest service closures.

