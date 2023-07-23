Watch Now
State trooper injured in 30-foot fall

Chaotic sequence of crashes involving suspected impaired drivers led to injury
Colorado State Patrol
One of two Colorado State Patrol vehicles struck by suspected impaired drivers in separate wrecks Saturday morning at the same scene. (cropped)
Posted at 9:28 PM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 23:28:25-04

ADAMS COUNTY, Colorado — A Colorado State Trooper was seriously hurt overnight when two suspected impaired drivers crashed into a pair of patrol units in back-to-back wrecks all at the same scene.

The chaos began at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday along I-270 in Adams County when a driver stuck an unoccupied state patrol vehicle. The trooper driving that unit was investigating an earlier crash at the time and was uninjured.

Shortly after that wreck, a second vehicle collided with a second unoccupied patrol vehicle. That trooper was forced over a bridge barrier and down a 30-foot embankment as a result of the collision.

The trooper was rushed to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The state patrol has not reported whether the suspected impaired drivers were injured.

The highway was closed for several hours near the I-76 interchange for the crash investigation.
