State trooper injured in 30-foot fall

ADAMS COUNTY, Colorado — A Colorado State Trooper was seriously hurt overnight when two suspected impaired drivers crashed into a pair of patrol units in back-to-back wrecks all at the same scene.

The chaos began at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday along I-270 in Adams County when a driver stuck an unoccupied state patrol vehicle. The trooper driving that unit was investigating an earlier crash at the time and was uninjured.

Shortly after that wreck, a second vehicle collided with a second unoccupied patrol vehicle. That trooper was forced over a bridge barrier and down a 30-foot embankment as a result of the collision.

The trooper was rushed to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The state patrol has not reported whether the suspected impaired drivers were injured.

The highway was closed for several hours near the I-76 interchange for the crash investigation.

