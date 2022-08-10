State Senator from Colorado Springs indicted on felony charge

COLORADO — A grand jury has indicted Democratic State Senator Pete Lee on a class 5 felony charge.

The indictment was handed down on August 3rd. The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office released the information on August 9th.

The Senator is facing one count of "providing false information as to his residence", a class 5 felony.

Senator Lee will have his first court appearance on September 8th.

Lee serves Senate District 11, which covers southeast Colorado Springs.

News5 has reached out to Lee for reaction to the indictment.

While News5 did not receive a comment from Lee, Senate President Fenberg did comment.

“Senator Pete Lee is a dedicated public servant who has spent his career supporting his community and working to improve the lives of all Coloradans. I trust he’ll have a fair opportunity to be heard and that the legal process will allow for an airing of all of the facts. At his request, Senator Lee has been removed from his interim committee assignments until this matter is resolved.”

We will update this story when more information is available.

_____

