State Patrol warns drivers of weather changes and snow squalls across Colorado this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — Millions of Americans are hitting the roads this holiday weekend. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, AAA said this could be the busiest travel season on record.

"With the winter conditions, all it takes is one person to stop quick in front of you and lose control," said Colorado State Patrol trooper Thomas Malinski.

CSPl is warning drivers of the changing weather conditions across the state. It may be nice where you start, but you could find yourself in a snow squall on the way to your destination.

"I have two gallons of water here. . . I have a lot my cooking stuff, fuel things like that and . . . extra toilet paper, I got some tools for the truck," said a man driving through Colorado for Christmas.

Coming from Virginia, Richard Warren said he doesn't drive in snow very often, but is prepared for any emergency.

"Obviously, you don't want to live off something like this, but it would keep you alive for a few days if you were to get stuck on the highway, " said Warren.

Trooper Malinski said with fewer troopers and snow conditions, it's likely they will be on 'Crash Alert' this weekend.

Crash Alert means troopers prioritize more sever car crashes.

"If it's non-injury, vehicles can be moved, things like that, we probably won't respond," said Trooper Malinski.

CDOT crews treated the roads and are preparing to clear snow on highways. In Colorado Springs, plow crews are on standyby to stay ahead of the storm.

"I was told that out here in this area, they do a really good job of clearing up snow like the next day, they'll have the roads clear," said Warren.

Remember chain and traction laws could be enforced at any time. Roads can also close because of snow. CSP recommends drivers pack warm clothes, water and food in case of an emergency.

