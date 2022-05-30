State Patrol seeks more information about Cadillac involved in fatal crash

PUEBLO COUNTY — Colorado State Patrol is asking anyone who saw a Cadillac Escalade on I-25 before a fatal crash on Sunday afternoon to please call in with information.

According to the trooper investigating the crash, at about 5:15 p.m, the black 2007 Escalade was heading southbound on I-25 when it veered into the median before going airborne near mile marker 113.

The 46-year-old driver was ejected during the crash and died on the scene.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner. State Patrol did not provide any information on potential factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash can reach out to Colorado State Patrol dispatch at 719-544-2424.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.