State Patrol now using drones to investigate crash scenes

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Patrol is using technology to save time and lives.

The agency is now using drones during crash investigations.

Troopers secure and collect evidence at crash scenes that are also considered crime scenes. They say that process can take upwards of eight hours per crash but drones cut that time significantly.

"To be able to completely map the entire crash scene. All the evidence, fluid splatter, tire marks, topography and road design into our crash reconstructions and we can do it in minutes instead of hours," Captain Darrell Aulston said.

In addition to reducing the time of traffic delays, State Patrol said using drones also lowers the chances of secondary crashes and injuries to first responders.