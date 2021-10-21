State Patrol is Investigating a Deadly Crash in Pueblo County

PUEBLO WEST — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead in Pueblo County.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 50 eastbound near mile point 310, just east of the intersection of Highway 50 and Purcell Blvd. in Pueblo West on Wednesday night.

A gray 2018 Honda CR-V registered in Alabama was traveling east on Highway 50, which is currently under construction, when it reportedly failed to stop at a red light on Purcell Blvd. The driver then lost control while taking a left curve and struck a guard rail.

#US50 eastbound: Road closed due to a crash between McCulloch Boulevard and Purcell Boulevard. https://t.co/RtmbMk1kXO — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 21, 2021

The driver of the Honda—a 72-year-old unidentified male—was pronounced dead at the scene. Eastbound lanes were closed while emergency workers cleared the scene, but reopened about 20 minutes later. Authorities believe that excessive speeding contributed to the crash.