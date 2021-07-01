State Patrol investigating fatal crash on Highway 50

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 50 Wednesday afternoon.

The agency said the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. at Highway 50 and McCulloch Blvd. West.

A vehicle traveling west on Highway 50 tried to turn left in front of a vehicle traveling east on Highway 50. The vehicle collided and the eastbound vehicle rolled before coming to rest on its roof.

State Patrol said an unrestrained, 37-year-old man in the eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with various injuries.

The crash remains under investigation but alcohol and excessive speed do not appear to be factors, State Patrol said.