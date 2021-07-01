Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

State Patrol investigating fatal crash on Highway 50

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Fatal Accident
Fatal Crash
Posted at 9:33 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 23:33:30-04

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 50 Wednesday afternoon.

The agency said the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. at Highway 50 and McCulloch Blvd. West.

A vehicle traveling west on Highway 50 tried to turn left in front of a vehicle traveling east on Highway 50. The vehicle collided and the eastbound vehicle rolled before coming to rest on its roof.

State Patrol said an unrestrained, 37-year-old man in the eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with various injuries.

The crash remains under investigation but alcohol and excessive speed do not appear to be factors, State Patrol said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community