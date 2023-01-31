State of the art park coming to the east side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A community meeting to hold insight for a new state of the art community park in Colorado Springs is being held this evening.

Today’s forum will provide details about Coleman Community Park, a 70-acre park that will be located on the east side of Colorado Springs near the intersection of Tutt Avenue and Barnes Road.

The meeting was supposed to happen Monday but was postponed because of the weather. Coleman Park is envisioned to be like Memorial Park, with a universally accessible playground and nice sports fields.

Today’s meeting will showcase a presentation of the final draft master plan. The plan will provide a destination for outdoor recreation for the east side of Colorado Springs.

If you want to join in on today’s meeting, it will be held today at Sand Creek High School on the second-floor library, from 5-7 p.m.

You can read more about the park here.

