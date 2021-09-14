State Health Department issues new guidance on masks and mental health among children

COLORADO SPRINGS — With rising concerns over the impact masks can have on children's mental health, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued new guidance to help address it.

The agency said in part," while they understand children may find masks and uncomfortable or distracting, there is no persuasive evidence that masks affect their mental health." They go on to say that they will likely get used to them and studies show that masks are unlikely to impair social interactions.

"When I saw CDPHE put this statement out my first reaction and thought was that it is completely incorrect, there is plenty of evidence, plenty of studies, and anecdotal evidence. There are two different kinds of research we can look at, there is anecdotal evidence which is experienced-based and then there is overwhelming evidence from the World Health Organization and studies from all around the world, " said Meral Sarper, Pueblo parent and teacher.

She's seen the impact masking has had on her students in the classroom.

"I've had students tell me I need a mask break and I say you can go do that but he's like I feel bad. It's creating this weird dynamic where kids feel like they are hurting other people," said Sarper.

She is among a group of parents, teachers, and students who created a resource bank to help provide education on the topic. Other parents like Lara Matisek agree with the guidance.

"The science is loud and clear when it comes to mask-wearing. It doesn't have a detrimental or negative effect on children's psychological or mental health area," said Matisek.

Her nine-year-old daughter has asthma, but she says has no problem with masks.

"Even outdoors she wears a N-95, even outdoors around people she wears a N95, running around and playing without issue," said Matisek.

Health experts at the Children's Hospital Colorado say masking can actually benefit children.

"It's empowering for kids to take control over their physical well-being by masking. Additionally, we know it decreases the transmission of a lot of the different viruses that are going around," said Dr. Michael DiStefano, chief medical officer at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs.

He says there is also no evidence that supports getting sick from masking.

"We've been masking for decades in the health industry and there are no negative side effects," said DiStefano.

Families struggling with masking can visit this website for more information.