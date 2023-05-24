Starting Friday, you will need a reservation to drive to the top of Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS — With Memorial Day right around the corner, you might be considering visiting the top of Pikes Peak. But it’s important to note that you will need to make a reservation if you wish to drive to the top of America’s Mountain.

Starting Friday, it will be two dollars to make a reservation to drive to the top of Pikes Peak. This will ensure you have access to the summit and a parking spot. The Pikes Peak reservation system will run through September 30th. I’m told this is to make sure the summit building doesn’t get too crowded at the top of the mountain.

The new Summit House was recently upgraded, to include the famous donuts, gift shops, and a museum to enjoy. The reservation fee goes back into Pike's Peak America’s Mountain and Pike’s Peak Highway. They use this money to maintain the mountain. This is the second year of the Pikes Peak reservation system. Those who organize this system have taken in feedback from guests who visited the top of Pikes Peak last year.

“You’re not going to have crowed which is something that we received as far as feedback from our guests that we really wanted to try to correct with this reservation system is to provide that opportunity to engage with your family and friends at the summit and not be right on top of one another,” Skyler Rorabaugh, manager of Pikes Peak.

“They really enjoyed not having to wait in line as long in front of the gateway and the other piece that we know we received really good feedback about was the overall experience.”

If you are unable to make a reservation, you will still be able to travel to the top of America’s Mountain. You just have to drive up to mile 16 and catch a shuttle. That shuttle bus system starts Memorial Day weekend and runs through July.

If you are worried about getting a reservation, don’t. Last year they sold almost 87,000 reservations but 26,000 were bought at the gateway and not in advance. I’m told time slots do fill up, but if you arrive at the gate, they should be able to give you a time slot to make the drive up. To make a reservation, call or reserve a spot online with the city of Colorado Springs website.

