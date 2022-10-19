Stand Down brings homeless veterans support, food, and gear for the winter

COLORADO SPRINGS — After the first overnight freeze in Colorado Springs, a large number of homeless veterans came to the downtown Colorado Springs auditorium for help and supplies during Stand Down.

Stand Down is organized by the El Paso County Homeless Veteran Colation. They helped organize hundreds of volunteers to coordinate service providers, food, haircuts, dental exams, veterinarian treatment for animals, and supplies for the Winter.

Ronald Reed-Juergens is a homeless veteran that had 26 years of experience in the workforce before falling on hard times. He says that coming to the Stand Down is a big help.

You know, being able to get together with vets, and get some gear so I can survive another year is pretty much what I came out for," said Reed-Juergens.

He says that having the military community volunteering gives him a sense of community.

"Vets know how to act with each other. And they're considerate with each other, You're not hearing any arguments, you're not hearing any fights. Soldiers know how to be with each other," continued Reed-Juergens.

Lieutenant Michael Schriever has been volunteering with Stand Down since 2003. He says that other military members come to

help on their own time.

"For the military folks here, this is a compilation of military from across the front range, all the different bases here," said Schriever.

He also mentioned a state-funded transitional housing program focused on helping families at Stand Down.

"That gets those families immediate housing in a hotel for 30 days with counselors and food, we get them business suits and get them ready for job interviews with transportation," said Schriever.

To learn more about the work of El Paso County Veteran Homeless Association, you can visit their website.

