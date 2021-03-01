Stage One fire restrictions to lift today for unincorporated El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — Stage One fire restrictions for unincorporated El Paso County will be lifted Monday starting at noon, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office announced Sunday these restrictions would be lifted, but it continued to urge people to be "extremely cautious" with fire while parts of the terrain have a higher risk of fire.

Anyone looking to engage in any open burning that "has been allowed in the past" is asked to contact their local fire district or department. People are also asked to keep a safe area for use and to keep fire suppression items available.

"You must contact your local fire district before engaging in fire related activities. Some jurisdictions may also require a permit other than what is required by the county for fire related activities," the sheriff's office stated in a release.

Weather and fire danger conditions will be monitored by the sheriff's office and other fire officials to determine if additional restrictions need to be enacted in the coming months.

