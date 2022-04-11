Stage I Fire Restrictions ordered for all unincorporated areas of El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — Stage I Fire Restrictions have been ordered for all unincorporated areas of El Paso County due to the extreme fire danger rating.

The restrictions were set in place due to gusty winds, low humidity values, dry conditions, and the National Weather Service's forecast for continued dry and warmer than normal weather.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, one spark has the potential to quickly spread into a dangerous wildfire.

The following activities are prohibited under the restrictions:

Open fire and burning, except;

Fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds, or private residences in areas cleared at least 3’ of all flammable materials. Fires in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds, or private residences contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, fire pits or appliances; liquid propane, or natural gas; cleared at least 3 feet of all flammable materials, with flames lengths not exceeding 2 feet. Fires for which a permit has been obtained by the local fire protection district dating after the restriction date.

Fireworks or explosive materials cannot be used or sold. This includes "exploding" targets or bullets and tracer rounds.

Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that doesn't have any flammable materials. Exercise industry safety practices when welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame.

Fire prevention is a community-wide partnership that we must all work together to prevent fires.

The Restrictions will remain in effect until the restrictions are modified pursuant to El Paso County Ordinance #21-001. Read the full ordinance here.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.