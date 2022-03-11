St. Patrick's Day Parade in Colorado Springs on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is gearing up for its 38th annual Parade and St. Patrick's Day events! KOAA News 5 is a proud sponsor of the parade this year and you may catch us on a float.

The Parade is Saturday, March 12, at 12 noon in Downtown Colorado Springs. The Parade route begins on the corner of Tejon Street and E. St. Vrain and continues south on Tejon Street to Vermijo. The best seats are at the St. Pat’s Grand Stands, tickets are available both online and in person.

According to the parade's website, this year’s Grand Marshall will be Noreen Landis-Tyson. She represents the CPCD Head Start program for the Pikes Peak region and is an advocate for children and parents alike

The best place to park is in any one of the City Parking Garages or other downtown parking lots, street meters will also be working.

The following road closures will be implemented for the parade and 5k for St. Patrick’s Day:

8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Tejon Street between Platte Avenue and Bijou Street

Bijou Street between Nevada and Cascade avenues

9:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Tejon Street between Cache La Poudre and Cimarron streets

The following streets between Cascade and Nevada avenues: Cache La Poudre Street, Dale Street, Monument Street, Williamette Street, St. Vrain Street, Boulder Street, Platte Avenue, Bijou Street, Kiowa Street, Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Avenue, Vermijo Street, and Costilla Street

Cache La Poudre Street will reopen at or around 11 a.m. when the race completes

Leprechaun Fun Run/5K for St. Patrick’s Day Race

In addition to the parade, locals have the chance to run toward a pot o' gold. The Leprechaun Fun Run and 5K for St. Patrick's Day Race will also be on Saturday.

At 10 a.m. there will be the 38th annual 5k for St Patrick's Day. It's known as the flattest 5k in Colorado Springs, and the recommended attire includes kilts and your favorite green shirt. Following the 5K, it'll be time for the wee ones to take their marks. The Leprechaun Fun Run is for the kids, the race starts at 11 a.m. and children can either run a half-mile course or a mile-long course.

Pedalin’ St. Pat’s Family Ride

If you're not up for a run, how about a pedal? The Pedalin' St. Pat's Family Ride will happen over two days this year. If you participate in the ride you also get a chance to be in the parade! The Family Ride will take place on Saturday, March 12, riders will then ride downtown and be in the Colorado Springs St. Patrick’s Day Parade, meet at the end of the parade, and ride back to Trails End.

Organizers recommend wearing your best Irish garb for this ride. Riders can also stay afterward and enjoy a celebration at the Trails End Taproom.

