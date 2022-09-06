Colorado Springs school says student accidentally brought ammunition to campus

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Springs Studio for Academic Excellence launched an investigation Tuesday after a student informed staff about two rounds of ammunition being brought onto campus.

The administrators immediately notified the D49 safety and security team and launched an investigation.

School staff and security personnel began a sweep of the entire school for further threats and the team also interviewed and searched a group of students involved in the matter.

After the investigation, it was determined that the student that brought the ammunition is a part of a competitive shooting team and had forgotten the ammunition was in the bag, inadvertently bringing it on campus.

The ammunition was released to the student's parent.

In a statement from Principal Amanda Pethtel, she wanted to reassure students and families of the incident that occurred today.

"Although we do not believe our students and staff were ever in danger, we are committed to seeing the process through to its appropriate conclusion. Carrying ammunition on campus is a serious violation of our standards for school security, and we take it very seriously... SSAE administrators commend the actions of the students who reported a potentially threatening situation, and along with our safety and security team, we encourage all of our students and families to stay alert and report any suspicious situation."

No arrests were made and it appears no charges will be fi;led at this

