Springs riders raise money for Ronald McDonald House

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — About a hundred motorcycle riders met up in Colorado Springs Saturday to help families of sick children.

The Ride for Ronald McDonald House Charities is an annual event. The riders all met up at Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle before heading out for a cruise through the mountains. Their route included a stop at the Ronald McDonald House in Colorado Springs and finished at the Public House at The Alexander.

Doug Zurek, the founder of Riders4Children said they believe in the mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities.

"We want to support that local Ronald McDonald House for those parents that need a home when their children are over at Children's Hospital right next door," he said.

Beth Alessio, the Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado explained that her group provides a home away from home for families of children who are patients at Children's hospital.

"We support them while their child is ill, we give them everything that we possibly can so that they can just focus on their child and we raise money through our local communities to support our cause," Alessio said.

Zurek estimated that around 75 people took part in the ride with the rest of the group meeting up at the Alexander for the big finale. The ride is an annual event and is organized online. Participants donate money to join.

