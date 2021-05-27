Springs Rescue Mission transformation over the last five years

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Springs Rescue Mission has been serving the homeless in the Pikes Peak Region since 1996.

They began their work by making sandwiches for people.

It eventually evolved into what it is today, a mission to provide a pathway to healing, success, and transformation.

"When people come onto this campus that might just be the start of their journey," said Travis Williams, Chief Development Officer for the Springs Rescue Mission.

Over the last five years, the mission has become a one stop shop for neighbors like Matthew Delaurell, who once experienced homelessness.

"They sat me down and listened to my whole story and said this what we can do, this is what you need," said Delaurell.

The campus began its expansion in 2016 with a shelter program, followed by a resource center, kitchen, and welcome center.

"To have a place that is comprehensive with so many services in one location? That is unique," said Williams.

The mission says five years ago 20 people completed their program in a year.

Currently, the mission has that many finish every single month, reintegrating back into the community.

"I hired a contractor and I started telling him the work that I do and he said yeah, I know exactly what you do, I was a client five years ago," said Williams.

The mission believes change in their clients will not happen overnight though.

"People in the community that ask why it does not happen tomorrow or why we don't you have more people? We are attempting to crack the code, but we are talking about human beings," said Williams.

