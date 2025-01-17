Springs Rescue Mission is ready to provide shelter as extreme cold approaches

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Springs Rescue Mission says it is ready to provide shelter for homeless individuals who will be in danger because of the extreme cold.

The Rescue Mission says their staff will be working around the clock through this weather event to make sure anyone who comes to them can get the service they need.

The shelter can house 450 people, but they say anyone who needs help to stay warm can come to them.

"We're here when it's warm outside, we're here when it's cold," said Travis Williams, CEO of the Springs Rescue Mission. "...we never close our doors and we're going to continue to serve this community... when it's warm and when the storm comes in."

The Springs Rescue Mission is a low-barrier shelter, meaning they will shelter people regardless of their situation as long as they are not a danger to themselves or others.

The Rescue Mission also has a kennel for people who have pets with them so they will also stay out of the cold.

___





Local Colorado Springs School Shut Down Over Unsafe Conditions The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) notified Colorado Springs School District 11 of structural concerns at Jenkins Middle School just before the holidays in December. CSFD letter to School District 11 details damage to Jenkins Middle School

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.