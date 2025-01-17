Springs Rescue Mission is ready to provide shelter as extreme cold approaches

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Springs Rescue Mission says it is ready to provide shelter for homeless individuals who will be in danger because of the extreme cold.
The Rescue Mission says their staff will be working around the clock through this weather event to make sure anyone who comes to them can get the service they need.
The shelter can house 450 people, but they say anyone who needs help to stay warm can come to them.
"We're here when it's warm outside, we're here when it's cold," said Travis Williams, CEO of the Springs Rescue Mission. "...we never close our doors and we're going to continue to serve this community... when it's warm and when the storm comes in."
The Springs Rescue Mission is a low-barrier shelter, meaning they will shelter people regardless of their situation as long as they are not a danger to themselves or others.
The Rescue Mission also has a kennel for people who have pets with them so they will also stay out of the cold.
___
Local Colorado Springs School Shut Down Over Unsafe Conditions
The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) notified Colorado Springs School District 11 of structural concerns at Jenkins Middle School just before the holidays in December.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.