Springs Rescue Mission could use donations to help keep people warm

COLORADO SPRINGS — The temperatures are frigid today and this can be dangerous. Shelters like the Springs Rescue Mission could use donations to help keep people experiencing homelessness warm.

I spoke with Travis Williams, the chief development officer for Springs Rescue Mission. The shelter provides a bed, three meals a day, showers, and laundry services.

The mission is to help people struggling, not just on cold days but to progress and move out of homelessness. Williams says the Springs Rescue Mission is prepared to house people.

They encourage people who are experiencing homelessness to come to the shelter. Springs Rescue Mission says more people come to the shelter when temperatures drop. So, the shelter could use donations to help keep people staying at the shelter warm. Williams says the people who receive donations do appreciate it.

“For people who are struggling with homelessness, it truly is life or death for many of them. When we talk to our guests that stay here, they have a smile on their face and they’re so grateful that they’re able to get out of these frigid temperatures and into a warm, safe, dry environment,” said Williams.

The shelter is collecting socks, hand warmers, sleeping bags, coats, windbreakers, and sweatpants.

The donation center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at 1109 South Tejon Street. You can donate onlineas well.

