Springs police officers investigate homicide inside drug store

KOAA 5
CSPD officers on scene of a homicide investigation at a Walgreens in Colorado Springs
Posted at 11:53 PM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 01:53:59-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Detectives from the CSPD Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday evening inside the Walgreens drug store at the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and Flying W. Ranch Road.

Few details about the crime are initially available such as the age or gender of the victim. Officers are investigating the case as a homicide and additional information is expected to be released.
