Springs Police asking drivers to be aware of school zones

COLORADO SPRINGS — Something to be aware of as kids go back to school, school zones. Springs Police are asking drivers to slow down and put down their phones while driving.

News5 had the chance to shadow the Springs Police Motorcycle Unit yesterday. And they were busy reminding drivers to slow down.

If you’re heading out this morning, remember school zones are on busy roads like Union and in less busy neighborhoods. Be on the lookout between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and then 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

It’s also important to note that not all school zones have flashing lights. Some of the zones just have signs so always be aware of your surroundings.

Springs Police say unfortunately people tend to speed all year long so if you’re walking to school, pay attention to cars on the road.

“Unfortunately, it stays consistent throughout the year. We are back to school right now so obviously, we want to bring awareness to it but it’s not just now, it’s throughout the year. So we would ask that people please be mindful of those school zones and just watch their speed as they go through there,” said Sergeant Jordan Hengst, of Colorado Springs Police.

Hengst went on to say if there’s a school bus that’s flashing its lights and its stop sign is out, you are required to stop. It doesn’t matter what side of the roadway you are on. They also want to remind drivers to not text and drive.

If you get pulled over for speeding in a school zone, the ticket is double the price and you have to make a court appearance. They don’t just let you pay the ticket without going to court.

