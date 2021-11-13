Springs judge picked for appellate court

DENVER, Colorado — Governor Jared Polis made history Friday by announcing the appointment Judge Timothy Schutz from the 4th Judicial District Court to the Colorado Court of Appeals.

Judge Schutz will be the first judge from El Paso County to join the 22-member appellate bench since Judge David Enoch, who served from 1969 to 1988.

"A big part of what we're trying to do is make sure that we have better representation from across our state," Governor Polis said in an exclusive interview with News 5.

"I interviewed him, he was very impressive, the knowledge he brings to the bench, his writing ability, great testimonials, and of course it's about time we have somebody on the Court of Appeals from El Paso County."

Judge Schutz will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Chief Judge Steven L. Bernard effective January 1, 2022.

Schutz has served as a District Court Judge in the 4th Judicial District since 2010. He previously practiced law as a partner with Hanes & Schutz, and as an associate at Holland & Hart.

He earned his B.S. from Moorhead State University in 1984 and his J.D. from the University of North Dakota in 1987.