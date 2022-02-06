Springs Girl Scouts receive cookie delivery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Girl Scout Cookie Season begins this weekend. Troops from around Colorado springs took delivery Saturday of thousands of cases of cookies at UCHealth Park, the home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

The cases of the tasty snacks were rolled out off the trucks who brought them fresh from the factory.

"Sunday, actually starts our cookie season kick off and we have about 19,000 cases to distribute to troops," said Girl Scout Maddie Jensen.

"Everybody who is part of Girl Scouts comes here and they have to get their cookies all ready because soon enough there are going to be booths going around and then cookies to sell," explained Elysia, a Scout with Troop #0195.

Many of the scouts are already taking orders on their digital order cards. The cookies will be sold through March 13.

_____

