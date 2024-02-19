Springs Fire pull one occupant from car at Glen Ave

Watch Now
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire (CSFD) is currently on the scene of a vehicle rollover at 1144 Glen Ave, near Uintah and I-25.

CSFD reports that this was a single-vehicle rollover. One occupant has been pulled out of the car and is being transported to a nearby hospital.

CSFD asks the public to please avoid the area for at least the next 15 minutes.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.
