Colorado Springs Fire extinguishes a small fire on South Union Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department extinguished a small fire on South Union Boulevard Friday afternoon.

According to crews at the scene, the fire is now out.

#UPDATE: crews found a small fire inside and have extinguished it. Crews are ventilating and searching for hotspots. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 24, 2024

At this time it is unclear how the fire started.

___





US 50 Bridge Closure Impacting Travel and Business Drivers looking to travel over the bridge at Blue Mesa Reservoir will have to seek an alternative route. The bridge, which spans the Gunnison River, is closed where Highway 50 meets Highway 92 to milepost 138. U.S. 50 bridge closure impacts businesses as well as travel

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.