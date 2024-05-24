Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire extinguishes a small fire on South Union Boulevard

CSFD is responding to a structure fire at 225 S Union Blvd.
Posted at 3:18 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 17:44:32-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department extinguished a small fire on South Union Boulevard Friday afternoon.

According to crews at the scene, the fire is now out.

At this time it is unclear how the fire started.

