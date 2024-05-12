Springs Fire responds to a car crash with at least one trapped person

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a car crash at 200 S. Circle.
At least one person is trapped there.
Officials are urging people to avoid the area while crews are working.
