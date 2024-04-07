Springs Fire, HazMat and AMR respond to a 4-vehicle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department, HazMat and AMR are on the scene of a 4-vehicle traffic accident at the intersection of Union and Woodmen.

According to CSFD, at least two people are being transported. One is in critical condition.

At this time all westbound lanes of Woodmen are closed.

