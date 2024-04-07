Watch Now
Springs Fire, HazMat and AMR respond to a 4-vehicle crash

Posted at 12:46 PM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 15:07:47-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department, HazMat and AMR are on the scene of a 4-vehicle traffic accident at the intersection of Union and Woodmen.

According to CSFD, at least two people are being transported. One is in critical condition.

At this time all westbound lanes of Woodmen are closed.
