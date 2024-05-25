Springs Fire extinguishes Waldean Street fire on Saturday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — Around 3 p.m. Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working fire at 2500 Waldean Street.

The companies first on the scene were able to get this fire under control.

According to CSFD the fire was contained to the exterior of the home and has since been put out.

No one was injured or displaced as a result of this fire.

___





Lake Pueblo State Park opens new pond for swimming, no motorized vessels allowed Lake Pueblo State Park has opened a new area for people who want to get away from fishing boats and jetskis. Lake Pueblo State Park opens new pond for swimming, no motorized vessels allowed

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.