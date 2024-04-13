Watch Now
Springs Fire contains a small grass fire near S. Academy Blvd and E. Pikes Peak Ave

Posted at 1:13 PM, Apr 13, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS — At 6:55 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a small grass fire near S. Academy Blvd and E. Pike Peak Ave.

Enigine 8 has since gotten the fire contained, but smoke may still be lingering in the area.

No structures have been threatened as a result of this fire.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this fire.

