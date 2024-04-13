Springs Fire contains a small grass fire near S. Academy Blvd and E. Pikes Peak Ave

COLORADO SPRINGS — At 6:55 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a small grass fire near S. Academy Blvd and E. Pike Peak Ave.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a small outside fire near S. Academy Blvd and E. Pikes Peak Ave. Engine 8 has the fire contained, but there is smoke in the area. No structures are involved. pic.twitter.com/LTH2O5Pfsv— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 13, 2024
Enigine 8 has since gotten the fire contained, but smoke may still be lingering in the area.
No structures have been threatened as a result of this fire.
No injuries have been reported as a result of this fire.
____
____
