Colorado Springs City Council votes to put sales tax measure on November ballot

You may have seen signs about the road projects completed with your tax money, known as 2-C.

The tax is about six cents for every 10 dollars you spend.

Colorado Springs voters will decide in November whether or not they want to keep a sales tax to improve city streets.

Springs City Council voted today to put the measure on the ballot.

People I talked with are concerned with our roads and plan to vote yes to fix them.

“The polite way to say it is that the roads are horrible,” said Scott Wolfe, a Colorado Springs resident.

As a taxpayer, he thinks he has a responsibility to help care for the roads he uses.

He tells me he knows what decision he’s making on his ballot this

“I would absolutely vote yes because anything we can do to repair our roads. Something has gotta get done.”

According to Colorado Springs website, it states that roads in "good" condition has nearly doubled and citizen pothole complaints have gone down more than fifty percent.

This tax is set to end in 2025, unless voters decide to extend it another 10 years.

