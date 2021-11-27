Springs business owner pushes for "Black Owned Friday"

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday is expected be one of the busiest days of the year in downtown Colorado Springs, as shoppers show support for their favorite stores on Small Business Saturday.

Instead of Black Friday, local business owner Shauna Sankey encouraged people to celebrate Black Owned Friday.

"It's a great way to support each other and help build a community that may have been or may be considered not as established."

Sankey owns "Black Girl Salsa", making a variety of different salsas and packaging them in recyclable containers for purchase.

Sankey says the black business owners have a tight-knit community in Colorado Springs.

"When you're able to support minority businesses and especially those who keep it local, we're able to recycle and keep that money, and keep that commerce flowing in the community."

Sankey's passion for making salsa was never a business idea, until the pandemic hit and she and her family spent many hours in the kitchen.

"I'm a football mom, right? Like I'm on the football field every Saturday. So this allowed us to be together as a family. We're not on the football field anymore, but we're out in the park selling salsa at the farmer's market."

Sankey believe the pandemic shed a new light on the importance of shopping local, which she hopes lasts after the Coronavirus subsides.