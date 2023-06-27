Spring Creek Fire ballooned in size Monday night, burned through estimated 3,000 acres

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Red Flag conditions are expected Tuesday on the Western Slope, as current high temperatures, dry fuels, low humidity and windy conditions fuel active wildfires.

Danny Jones

Smoke from the Spring Creek Fire can be seen from Denver7 viewer Danny Jones' house in Glenwood Springs. The blaze ballooned in size outside Parachute Monday night, nearly 200 miles outside Denver, according to the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit Facebook page.

By Tuesday morning, the fire burned through an estimated 3,000 acres. As of Monday night, the agency said the Spring Creek Fire was 20% contained.

Luke Wildman Dobbs and Kathy Severson captured the Battlement Mesa ablaze Monday.

Luke Wildman Dobbs

An Air Quality Health Advisory for wildfire smoke was in effect for portions of Garfield and Mesa Counties on Monday. Similar conditions are forecasted Tuesday, and people in the area can expect to see impacts from the smoke, according to the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit.

8 crews, 25 engines, air resources including helicopters and retardant delivery aircraft and more than 300 personnel are working the fire, the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release.

A complex incident management team is expected to arrive Tuesday, and additional resources will continue to arrive. With that in mind, the U.S. Forest Service said there will be an increase in fire personnel on the road and asks drivers to please avoid the area if possible.

Hugh Fairfield-Smith, Operations Section Chief with the Upper Colorado River Incident Management Team said crews would focus on the northeast section of the blaze between the fire's edge and the town of Parachute. He said winds were low Tuesday morning allowing for some fire retardant to be dropped from air, including the use of helicopters to help cool the fire's edge.

He said winds were expected to pick up through the day Tuesday which might limit the use of firefighting resources from the air.

There are no threats to any buildings, and no evacuation orders issued as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The U.S. Forest Service encourages people in the area are encouraged to register with Garfield County Sheriff's Office emergency notification system.