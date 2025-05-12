Spotting the Signs: Melanoma Awareness in the Summer Sun

COLORADO SPRINGS — May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and medical professionals are sounding the alarm about melanoma, one of the deadliest forms of skin cancer. The silver lining? When caught early, it’s highly treatable.

News5’s Piper Vaughn joined the morning broadcast live Monday with an important message for viewers: check your skin, know the warning signs, and protect yourself as summer approaches.

The ABCDE guide is a simple self-check method endorsed by dermatologists:

A – Asymmetry: One half of a mole doesn’t match the other.

B – Border: Watch for irregular, ragged, or blurred edges.

C – Color: Multiple shades — including brown, black, red, white, or blue — can be a warning sign.

D – Diameter: Moles larger than 6mm (about the size of a pencil eraser) should be examined, though melanomas can be smaller.

E – Evolving: Any changes in size, shape, color, or new symptoms like bleeding or itching warrant a closer look.

But detection isn’t the only defense.

Key sun safety tips include:

Wearing broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen daily, even when it’s cloudy.

Reapplying sunscreen every two hours while outdoors.

Wearing wide-brimmed hats, UV-blocking sunglasses, and light-colored clothing.

Avoiding sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when UV rays are strongest.

Steering clear of tanning beds, especially for those under 35.

Dr. Brayden Healey of Vanguard Skin Specialists emphasized Colorado’s unique risks.

“We have a lot of sunny days — 300 days of sunshine in Colorado is why we all live here, right?” said Healey. “We enjoy the outdoors both recreationally and occupationally. So we have a population and a place that are both prime for developing skin cancers.”

While everyone should consider a skin screening, those with fair skin, light eyes, or a family history of melanoma should be especially vigilant.

Dermatology physician assistants and doctors are trained to spot suspicious lesions and offer guidance. Vaughn wrapped the segment with a reminder: early detection saves lives.

Watch the full story above.

___





Local reaction after Hegseth directs 20% cut to top military leadership positions We are getting reaction to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's order to senior Pentagon leadership to cut top military leadership positions. Hegseth sent the memo to the leadership today.Join us as we follow over 50 Southern Colorado veterans on their emotional Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Witness the camaraderie and gratitude as these heroes embark on a journey to visit the monuments dedicated to their service. Local reaction after Hegseth directs 20% cut to top military leadership positions

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.