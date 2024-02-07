Sports fans expected to place $23.1 billion in bets on Sunday's big game

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — It is just days away from one of the biggest sporting events of the year happening on Sunday.

Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs is expected to see a record 67 million people place a bet on the Big Game.

The American Gaming Association estimates $23.1 billion in bets will be wagered. A vast majority of these bets are expected to be placed with online sports books.

News 5 went to Cripple Creek Tuesday to see if the casinos are expecting a boost on Sunday.

They tell us all but one, The Golden Nugget, no longer offers on-site sports betting.

All of the other casinos have switched to sports betting apps. Sports fans we spoke with hope on-site sports books return to help boost Cripple Creek's economy.

"Well everyone has been up to Black Hawk, and Vegas and look at them compared to here. Just imagine if here was able to have the unlimited gambling and the sports betting on top of it. They'd blow up even more," said Colin Hoppe a resident of Divide.

Of course, sports betting can be addictive. If you or a family member has a gambling problem there is help available.

