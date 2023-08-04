Spice up your life with the Pueblo Library

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Library is inviting you to spice up your latest cuisine with options from it's "spice library."

The Patrick A. Lucero branch is located on Pueblo's east side and is now offering people the option to choose between 11 different spice options. Each resident can take up to five spice packets a day. Don't use the spice? No worries! Use it at a later date.

At this time available spices include:



Himalayan pink salt

Crushed red pepper

Cinnamon

Dill weed

Thyme

Chinese five-spice powder

Black sesame seeds

Fennel seeds

Bay leaves

Sazon Goya

Curry

A kickoff celebration was held at the library Thursday, where people were able to do a spice sampling and plant herb garden starters. They also were able to hear from organizers of the project. ____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.