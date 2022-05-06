Speed and DUI considered as factors in two fatal motorcycle crashes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating two separate fatal motorcycle crashes that claimed the lives of two riders in the city this week. Excessive speed and the use of drugs or alcohol are suspect in both crashes.

The first crash happened on Tuesday night after 10:00 pm at Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive. According to CSPD, the driver of a Jeep Gladiator was making a left turn onto from Briargate to Chapel Hills when the truck was hit by the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle and his female passenger were both thrown from the bike in the impact and suffered serious injuries. Despite efforts of witnesses and Colorado Springs Firefighters to perform CPR, 25-year-old Chad Reid later died at the hospital. An autopsy by the El Paso County Coroner's Office indicated the potential influence of alcohol.

On Thursday, just after midnight, police were called to a crash that appears to be a head-on collision with a motorcycle. Preliminary information indicates the driver of a Dodge Charger crossed the centerline of Marksheffel Rd near Drennan Rd, colliding with a motorcycle operated by 22-year-old Adam Buck.

Buck died at the scene. The as-yet-unidentified driver of the Charger was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and later charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence. The charges are based on information provided my medical personnel about the presence of unknown narcotics.

These deaths represent the 11th and 12th traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs for 2022.

Spring is a typical time of year for motorcyclists to enjoy the warmer weather during the day and night. In 2021, Colorado reported 137 fatal crashes involving motorcycles, making up just under 20% of all crashes. So far, there are 21 reported motorcycle fatalities for 2022 through April.

Unfortunately, El Paso County has led the state in motorcycle fatalities in recent years, . The majority of the crashes are single-vehicle crashes.

“In other words, it only involved a motorcycle, which means it was most likely the motorcyclist's fault,” said Sam Cole, Colorado Department of Transportation, Traffic Safety Communication Manager back in 2021. However, Cole points out motorcyclists are often at the mercy of drivers on the road who are normally keeping an eye out for larger objects or two headlights instead of one.

The most common scenario for a motorcycle and car crash happens when a driver is taking a left turn in front of a motorcycle they did not see. Slowing down and better attention to driving are important and simple solutions.

Riders on the less visible vehicles sometimes fall victim to distracted drivers, not being seen in a larger vehicle’s blind spot, wildlife encounters, or the very avoidable speeding or reckless driving incident.

No matter how big or small your vehicle may be, we all need to keep an eye out for motorcycles that always have a small profile on our Colorado roads.

CDOT offers these tips to motorists for how to avoid collisions with motorcyclists:

Allow extra space when following a motorcycle – use the ‘three second rule’ to ensure adequate distance.

Allow the motorcycle the full width of a lane at all times.

Motorcycles can be hard to see at a distance so use extra caution when turning left at an intersection.

Check your mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging with traffic, especially at intersections.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

If you or someone you love is considering getting the required motorcycle endorsement from the state of Colorado or are already licensed, encourage them to check out state’s Motorcycle Safety Operator Safety Training program.

There are programs across the Pikes Peak Region and the state that offer training for beginners and advanced riders. As the basics of motorcycle operation are the same no matter whether you like dirt bikes, dual purpose, sport bikes, touring bikes and cruisers, you’ll learn what you need.

Don’t have a motorcycle yet, but want to earn that endorsement? No problem, schools offer a motorcycle and helmet as part of the training program. You just need to come prepared with basic safety gear.

Find a training program in your area

