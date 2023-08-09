Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Special Olympics Plane Pull returns to Denver International Airport

Special Olympics Plane Pull
Denver7
Special Olympics Plane Pull
Posted at 6:04 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 20:04:22-04

The Special Olympics Colorado Plane Pull offers teams the opportunity to test their strength by seeing who can pull a plane across the tarmac the fastest, while also raising funds and awareness for the work Special Olympics Colorado does in our community.

Every dollar raised through the Plane Pull will help fund Special Olympics programs in the Colorado community. The mission of Special Olympics Colorado is to provide sport and healthy living opportunities to children and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout the state. Special Olympics Colorado supports more than 20,000 athletes across four regions.

Teams can choose from two dates and locations for this year’s Plane Pull:

Denver | Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

  • Denver International Airport
  • Teams of up to 25 will compete to pull a United Airlines plane 12 feet across the tarmac

Colorado Springs | Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

  • National Museum of World War II Aviation
  • Teams of up to 10 will compete to pull a 25,000-pound historical plane from World War II 20 feet across the tarmac

Denver7 is a proud partner of Special Olympics Colorado and the Plane Pull. Denver7 Morning Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will emcee a portion of the Denver event.
For more information, to register or to donate, visit www.SpecialOlympicsCO.org/PlanePull.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

JA Toyota Promo Sidebar 480x360.jpg

Nominate someone amazing