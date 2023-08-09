Special Olympics Plane Pull returns to Denver International Airport

The Special Olympics Colorado Plane Pull offers teams the opportunity to test their strength by seeing who can pull a plane across the tarmac the fastest, while also raising funds and awareness for the work Special Olympics Colorado does in our community.

Every dollar raised through the Plane Pull will help fund Special Olympics programs in the Colorado community. The mission of Special Olympics Colorado is to provide sport and healthy living opportunities to children and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout the state. Special Olympics Colorado supports more than 20,000 athletes across four regions.

Teams can choose from two dates and locations for this year’s Plane Pull:

Denver | Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023



Denver International Airport

Teams of up to 25 will compete to pull a United Airlines plane 12 feet across the tarmac

Colorado Springs | Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023



National Museum of World War II Aviation

Teams of up to 10 will compete to pull a 25,000-pound historical plane from World War II 20 feet across the tarmac

Denver7 is a proud partner of Special Olympics Colorado and the Plane Pull. Denver7 Morning Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will emcee a portion of the Denver event.

For more information, to register or to donate, visit www.SpecialOlympicsCO.org/PlanePull.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.