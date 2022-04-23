Special Olympics Colorado Polar Plunge raises over 50K in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several community members gathered today at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum to raise money for Special Olympics Colorado… all while taking a big splash in the pool.

300 participants gathered today at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum to participate in this year’s Special Olympics Colorado Polar Plunge in Colorado Springs.

“It just helps build up self-esteem and we’re out here supporting that,” said Robert Koski, a participant in the Special Olympics Colorado Polar Plunge.

Today’s plunge raised over 50,000 dollars to help the 16,000 athletes that Special Olympics Colorado serves.

“They have hundreds of opportunities to train and compete in not only sport. We also have leadership programming, inclusive school-based programming and health and wellness programming,” said Megan Scremin, President and CEO of Special Olympics Colorado.

And those taking the plunge were thrilled to give back to this great cause.

“Not just the friends they make but the life skills they learn through sport, which is just priceless,” said Mike Elrod, a Special Olympics Colorado Polar Plunge Participant.

Among today’s crowd were also community members who weren’t taking the plunge but were offering their support for the Special Olympic athletes who will benefit from today’s event.

“It’s important today because you want to show inclusion and especially with the special Olympics and make connections and support the community,” said Yarivben- Nain, General Manager of Colorado Springs Switchbacks Unified Team.

The plunge raised over 50,000 dollars but the eight Polar Plunges throughout the state this year were able to raise half a million collectively.